Download and get insured in less than 30 seconds.
Pay by the job—from a single hour to a full month.
Choose your activities and time period—plus extend or cancel.
Share certificates and add Additional Insureds.
*Eligibility, pricing and coverage may vary by state, activity / class and other factors.
Check out what Verifly can do for you.
Verifly lets you build a policy that includes tons of different activities, all for one low price.
For the makers and the doers, here's coverage built exactly for you.
Adding additional activities is just a tap away.
Appliance Installation
Appliances make life so much easier. So does the right coverage.
Chimney Cleaning
Dirty chimneys equal good money. Get the right coverage and get cleaning.
Concrete Construction
Concrete can be hard. Getting covered to work with it is not. Includes making, setting up or taking down forms, scaffolds, falsework and concrete distributing apparatus.
Exterior Painting
It’s what’s on the outside that counts, especially when painting homes or businesses under three stories. Get covered here.
Floor Waxing
Before making nice, shiny floors, cover yourself with a nice, shiny policy.
Pest Control
Go get ‘em! But first, get yourself covered. Includes herbicide and pesticide applications, rodent, insect and bat removal.
Plastering
If you’re a master with plaster, start by covering yourself with the right policy.
Plumbing
Work with pipes, water or sewage? Don’t get submerged, get covered. Not required for simple faucet and toilet leaks.
Clients want to hire Vinny. But some clients need him to have insurance.
He hates saying no to a paying job. He started saying yes when he discovered Verifly.
A few taps on his phone gets Vinny an ACORD certificate that he can show clients. And if he needs to add Additional Insureds, he can do that instantly for free.
So now, instead of getting turned down by clients who require insurance, Vinny turns them down because he's so busy.
He advertises he has insurance and clients love it.
Chloe's clients typically demand her contractors carry $1 million of liability insurance.
Many of Chloe's contractors either don't have insurance or don't want to pay for it.
For Chloe, making sure everybody is covered means she's constantly turning down great people. It's a huge pain.
Or at least it was. Because now, Verifly allows her contractors to buy the insurance they need that lasts only the length of the job.
Chloe's clients love it, and contractors are lining up to work with her.